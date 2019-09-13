Entertainment
Felicity Huffman Receives Sentencing in School Admissions Scandal
American actress Felicity Huffman received her sentencing Friday. The Desperate Housewives star was sentenced to 14 days in jail for her inclusion in a school admissions cheating scandal.
Huffman confessed to paying $15,000 in an effort to boost her eldest daughter’s SAT score.
The 56-year-old also will complete 250 hours of community service and pay a $30,000 fine.
Athletic mentors and guardians were among the 50 individuals charged in the scam.
Huffman pleaded guilty to a single count of conspiracy and fraud in May.