Feeding the Front Lines Across the Tri-State

Owensboro soldiers deployed to the Middle East didn’t leave empty handed. Not only did their send off include the well wishes from loved ones, these men and women headed out with some Evansville eats.

Its amazing what can fit in a little package of MREs: from beef stew to chicken burrito bowls. These meals and more are going to help soldiers from the Tri-State overseas.

From the LST to MREs, Evansville has a history of getting troops what they need, and that includes those who just started off on Operation Inherent Resolve.

“We have cheese tortellini, we have meatballs marinara, we’ve got jalapeno patties. We’ve got a lot of numerous different items for the MREs,” listed AmeriQual trainer Rhonda Harris.

These combat rations go through a tightly organized assembly process.

“We make it like your grandmother would make it, where you put all the food into a large kettle,” explained AmeriQual President Dennis Straub. “We have machines that put it into pouches then we do it like a large pressure cooker.”

The outcome? A complete meal for an individual soldier, from little packages to the family style poly-tray to feed hungry troops. But for those working here, its more than just another day at the factory.

“We care about what we send to our guys and girls in the military,” said Harris.

From beyond the professional, to personal narratives. As Mirsada Salihovic in AmeriQual human resources recalled:

“I came to the United States in ’96 from war-torn Bosnia and Herzegovina. A lot of my family were actually recipients of disaster relief meals that AmeriQual provides. When we were hungry, and when we went without a lot we were able to receive meals from organizations like AmeriQual. A lot of our territories were saved by and served by United States soldiers. It’s an opportunity to give back to people who helped us along the way.”

As the 206th Engineering Battalion heads to U.S. Central Command, those back on the home front are doing their part and continuing a Tri-State tradition.

Whether those in Evansville are putting together ships that deliver, or deliveries to ship:

“They’re here to serve us and we’re here to serve them,” Harris laughed.

Owensboro guard soldiers will have these Made-in-Evansville reminders of home for the next 11 months on their deployment.

