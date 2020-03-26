Feed Evansville Offers Free Lunches at CK Newsome Center

Members of the Evansville community are doing their part to help anyone who may be struggling during this time of uncertainty.

Over the next few weeks, free lunches will be available at the CK Newsome Center in Evansville.

Those behind the community effort plan to hand out three thousand meals this week alone.

The meals are available for anyone in the River City to stop by and grab, free of charge.

If you would like to grab a free meal you can head down to the CK Newsome Center, located at 100 E Walnut St. in Evansville, Indiana.

Lunch will be served from noon until 2:00 p.m. Thursday. Feed Evansville plans to serve meals until the start of summer.

Comments

comments