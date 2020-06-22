Feed Evansville to Distribute Cloth Masks Alongside Free Food Boxes

The Reopen Evansville Task Force has donated 4,000 cloth masks to Feed Evansville.

On Mondays from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at Hartke Pool in Evansville, Indiana, Feed Evansville will be distributing free produce and dairy boxes to residents in need of food assistance due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Now, through the donation of 4,000 cloth masks made by the Reopen Evansville Task Force, Feed Evansville will be able to distribute the masks in addition to the food boxes.

“As our community continues to reopen, we’re committed to providing much-needed resources to our residents,” said Deputy Mayor Steve Schaefer. “I am extremely proud of Lisa Vaughn and Alex Burton for their efforts to coordinate Feed Evansville and help coordinate the many food resources in our area.”

The Reopen Evansville Task Force has also secured a refrigerated truck, as Feed Evansville will be distributing 3,000 meal boxes per week through the “Farmers to Families” program until the end of August. The truck will be immediately put into operation for mobile food distributions.

“We’re constantly evaluating ways to get food out to those who need it most,” said Feed Evansville organizer Lisa Vaughn. “This truck will make our efforts a lot more efficient and help us reach more families.”

Those interested in receiving the free produce and dairy boxes can click here for more information.

Additional information can also be found on the Feed Evansville Facebook page, as well as on the Reopen Evansville Task Force website.

