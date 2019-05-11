Federal Judge Strikes Down Kentucky’s Abortion Law

A federal judge has struck down a Kentucky law that would ban second-trimester Abortions.

A district judge ruled Friday that the law would violate a woman’s right to an abortion, thus violating privacy rights protected under the Constitution.

Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin signed the law in 2018, which was challenged by Kentucky’s ACLU and the state’s only abortion clinic.

A consent order delayed the law’s enforcement pending trial and now it’s officially off the table. A spokesperson for Gov. Bevin says his legal team plans to appeal the case.

