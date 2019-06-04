Federal Judge Rules Abortion Clinic Can Open

The attorney for the Whole Woman’s Health Alliance says women in Northern Indiana are currently have to travel hundreds of miles to get abortion care, but maybe not for much longer.

That’s because a federal judge ruled a South Bend clinic can operate with a state license. Officials with the clinic say it will still be required to get informed consent and to pass inspections.

Some people believe the federal judge shouldn’t have overruled this issue because of the 10th amendment saying there is a lack of regulation, but supporters say the current process to get an abortion, lacks dignity.

“They have a right not only to get an abortion at the end of the day, but to be able to do so with dignity and what you were seeing in Indiana,” said Rupali Sharma. “In the South Bend Region in particular is that people have to go to great lengths to get safe care even though they’re entitled to it under the constitution.”

Sharma points out that “whole woman’s health” has clinics that lawfully operate in Virginia and Texas right now.

