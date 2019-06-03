Federal Judge Hears Objection to Indiana Abortion Law

A federal judge is set to take up the ACLU’s bid to block a new Indiana law that would ban a second trimester abortion.

A district judge in Indianapolis heard arguments on Monday from the state’s attorney and the ACLU of Indiana.

The group is hoping to prevent the ban on dilation and evacuation abortion from taking effect July 1.

It would make it illegal for doctors to use medical instruments for an abortion except in cases of saving a woman’s life.

The Attorney General calls the procedure, “brutal and inhumane,” but the ACLU says Indiana’s law would put an unwarranted burden on women’s ability to obtain safe abortions.

