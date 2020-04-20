Federal Judge Denies Church’s Lawsuit Against Kentucky Gov. Beshear’s Executive Order

After holding an in-person Easter service on April 12, members of the Maryville Baptist Church congregation in Bullitt County called the notices to self-quarantine left on their vehicles by Kentucky State Police unconstitutional, maintaining it’s their constitutional right to gather.

Following that incident, a federal lawsuit against Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear was filed by the Maryville Baptist Church, seeking a judge to declare Beshear’s orders as unconstitutional.

The Maryville Baptist Church lawsuit requested a temporary restraining order against Gov. Beshear’s executive order prohibiting mass gatherings during the COVID-19 pandemic.

On March 19, Beshear issued the executive order, which prohibited “any event or convening that brings together groups of individuals, including, but not limited to, community, civic, public, leisure, faith-based, or sporting events; parades; concerts; festivals; conventions; fundraisers; and similar activities.”

The Bullitt County church and its pastor, Jack Roberts, filed the federal lawsuit Friday in Louisville, claiming Beshear’s order violates congregation members’ First Amendment rights and the Kentucky Religious Freedom Restoration Act, WDRB reported.

In denying Maryville Baptist Church’s motion Saturday night, U.S. District Judge David Hale of Kentucky wrote, “A temporary restraining order allowing large in-person gatherings would substantially harm third parties by facilitating the spread of COVID-19, and the public interest does not favor a temporary restraining order.”

Pastor Roberts argues that people have a constitutional right to continue in-person church services during the pandemic and has enlisted the help of the Liberty Counsel, a nonprofit litigation and policy organization that advocates for religious freedom, in the legal battle.

Hale argues that Beshear’s order does not discriminate against religious conduct because it prohibits all mass gatherings. Hale’s ruling also notes that Beshear’s order does not limit other forms of group worship: drive-in, online, video/telephone conferencing, Facebook or radio and TV broadcasts.

According to Hale’s ruling, representatives of Maryville Baptist Church suggested “at the outset of their complaint that this case be ‘considered related to'” an earlier lawsuit filed by a Louisville church, asking for a temporary restraining order against Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer’s prohibition on drive-in services during the pandemic. Declaring Fischer “criminalized the communal celebration of Easter” and his prohibition “beyond all reason, unconstitutional,” U.S. District Judge Justin Walker of Louisville granted the Louisville church its restraining order, and the church held a drive-in Easter Sunday service.

In his ruling, Hale said Maryville Baptist Church did not move to reassign its case to Walker “and the Court does not find that reassignment would be in the interests of justice.”

Three members of the Maryville Baptist Church congregation have filed a separate lawsuit in hopes of a federal judge declaring Beshear’s order unconstitutional after they received notices to quarantine while attending Easter Sunday service inside the church on April 12.

