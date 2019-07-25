Federal Executions to Resume in Terre Haute, Indiana

Five death row inmates convicted of murdering children are scheduled to be executed. The executions are set to take place in Terre Haute, Indiana between December 9th and January 15th.

The Justice Department released a statement that it would resume capital punishment after a nearly two decade lapse on the policy.

In the statement, Attorney General William Barr has requested the Federal Bureau of Prisons to adopt a proposed Addendum to the Federal Execution Protocol to schedule the execution of the five death-row inmates convicted of murder, with the first planned for December 9th.

“Congress has expressly authorized the death penalty through legislation adopted by the people’s representatives in both houses of Congress and signed by the President,” Attorney General Barr said. “Under Administrations of both parties, the Department of Justice has sought the death penalty against the worst criminals, including these five murderers, each of whom was convicted by a jury of his peers after a full and fair proceeding. The Justice Department upholds the rule of law—and we owe it to the victims and their families to carry forward the sentence imposed by our justice system.”

The following individuals are scheduled for executions:

Daniel Lewis Lee , a member of a white supremacist group, murdered a family of three, including an eight-year-old girl. After robbing and shooting the victims with a stun gun, Lee covered their heads with plastic bags, sealed the bags with duct tape, weighed down each victim with rocks, and threw the family of three into the Illinois bayou. On May 4, 1999, a jury in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Arkansas found Lee guilty of numerous offenses, including three counts of murder in aid of racketeering, and he was sentenced to death. Lee’s execution is scheduled to occur on Dec. 9, 2019.

According to the statement, each of these inmates has exhausted their appellate and post-conviction remedies, and currently, no legal impediments prevent their executions,

Additional executions will be scheduled at a later date.

