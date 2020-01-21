Federal ‘Duck Stamp’ Funding Approved for Land Acquisition

Governor Andy Beshear and U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell Tuesday announced the approval of federal “Duck Stamp” funding for land acquisition purposes at the newly established Green River National Wildlife Refuge in Henderson, Kentucky.

“Duck Stamps,” purchased by hunters, conservationists and stamp collectors, provide revenue to support federal conservation and outdoor recreation efforts.

In November 2019, Sen. McConnell, U.S. Secretary of the Interior David Bernhardt, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service officials and their counterparts from the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources, officially announced the establishment of the Green River National Wildlife Refuge with the acquisition of the first tract, a 10-acre parcel donated by the Southern Conservation Corp.

The Green River National Wildlife Refuge is the 568th refuge in the National Wildlife Refuge System, and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service plans for it to eventually comprise 24,000 acres

Also in November, Sen. McConnell and then Governor-elect Beshear discussed the use of federal “Duck Stamp” funding, which could support land acquisition from willing property sellers to expand the refuge. Gov. Beshear has since approved the measure, so that “Duck Stamp” funding can be utilized for these purposes.

For more information on the Green River National Wildlife Refuge, click here.

