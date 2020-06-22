FDA Warns of Potentially Dangerous Hand Sanitizers

Nine brands of hand sanitizer made in Mexico could be potentially hazardous to humans, the Food and Drug Administration warned Monday.

The FDA is urging the public not to use the brands, manufactured by Eskbiochem SA de CV, which contains methanol, or wood alcohol. The latter can be dangerous when absorbed through the skin or ingested

The agency says it tested Levar Gel and found it contained 81% methanol and no ethyl alcohol. Another product, CleanCare No Germ, contained 28% methanol.

Substantial methanol exposure can result in nausea, vomiting, headache, blurred vision, permanent blindness, seizures, coma, permanent damage to the nervous system or death, the FDA warned.

The agency listed the following products in its warning:

All-Clean Hand Sanitizer (NDC: 74589-002-01)

Esk Biochem Hand Sanitizer (NDC: 74589-007-01)

CleanCare NoGerm Advanced Hand Sanitizer 75% Alcohol (NDC: 74589-008-04)

Lavar 70 Gel Hand Sanitizer (NDC: 74589-006-01)

The Good Gel Antibacterial Gel Hand Sanitizer (NDC: 74589-010-10)

CleanCare NoGerm Advanced Hand Sanitizer 80% Alcohol (NDC: 74589-005-03)

CleanCare NoGerm Advanced Hand Sanitizer 75% Alcohol (NDC: 74589-009-01)

CleanCare NoGerm Advanced Hand Sanitizer 80% Alcohol (NDC: 74589-003-01)

Saniderm Advanced Hand Sanitizer (NDC: 74589-001-01)

