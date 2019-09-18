FDA Votes to Approve Peanut Allergy Treatment

A new peanut allergy treatment is already saving lives in the Hoosier state. Reiland Applegate, 9, has a severe peanut allergy and is taking part in a clinical trial that’s already increased his tolerance to peanuts.

He takes daily doses of Palforzia which is a peanut protein powder. The dose is increased every two to four weeks as study participants grow tolerant to the protein.

The FDA voted 7 to 2 to support the powder last week and since the treatment was approved more people are getting the freedom to eat wherever they want.

Amy Applegate says, “It has to do with the freedom to go to different restaurants, and at school be able to participate and eat whatever birthday treat maybe somebody brought.”

Before now, people with peanut allergies only had two options including avoiding nuts and EpiPens.

(This story was first reported on September 17th)

