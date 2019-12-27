FDA Raises Age to Purchase Tobacco Products to 21

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has officially changed the minimum age to purchase tobacco from 18 to 21.

In the provision, which is part of a $1.4 trillion spending packaged signed by President Donald Trump all tobacco products including e-cigarettes and vaping cartridges would be included.

It’s still unclear when the change would be enacted, but the FDA has already posted the changes to its website.

According to the “Campaign for Tobacco Free Kids”, 19 states and the District of Columbia have already raised the minimum age on tobacco products to 21.

The FDA also noted that more information will be available regarding the policy change as it becomes available.

