FDA Proposes New Health Labels on Cigarette Packages and Advertisements

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is proposing a new rule that would require new health labels on cigarette packages and in advertisements. This is an effort to inform the public of the negative health consequences of smoking.

The proposed warnings, which feature photo-realistic color images depicting some of the lesser-known, but serious, health risks of cigarette smoking, stand to represent the most significant change to cigarette labels in 35 years.

The FDA hopes the proposed warnings with color images would provide an enormous opportunity to increase the public’s understanding of those risks.

