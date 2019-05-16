FDA Issues Tattoo Ink Recall Due to Bacterial Contamination

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has issued a recall for certain tattoo inks because they have been contaminated with bacteria.

The recall warns consumers, tattoo artists and retailers to be aware of six types of tattoo ink because it can lead to serious health issues when injected into a person’s skin.

The following tattoo inks have been recalled:

Scalpaink SC, Scalpaink PA, and Scalpaink AL basic black tattoo inks manufactured by Scalp Aesthetics (all lots)

Dynamic Color – Black tattoo ink manufactured by Dynamic Color Inc (lots 12024090 and 12026090)

Solid Ink-Diablo (red) tattoo ink manufactured by Color Art Inc. (dba Solid Ink) (dba Antone’s Ink) (lot 10.19.18)

Consumers are advised to ask their tattoo artist about the inks they use and avoid the ones that have been recalled.

Anyone who’s had infection symptoms or an injury after getting a tattoo should consult their doctor and let their tattoo artist know.

Consumers can also report their injury to the FDA on its website.

