FDA Calls for Side Effects Warning on Sleep Aids

Millions of Americans suffering from insomnia depend on sleep medications to get them through the night, but the side-effects of prescription sleep aids are concerning.

So much so that the FDA is now requiring a label to alert patients. Prescriptions like Ambien, Lunesta, and Sonata will now come with a prominent warning slapped on the label.

The FDA is also requiring patient guides. The new requirement from the FDA follows a safety review involving 66 cases in which patients engaged in activities resulting in serious injuries or death.

Dr. Nancy Foldvary-Schaefer says, “They wake up for some reason during sleep and they exhibit behaviors we would perform while awake, like walking, eating, potentially even driving.”

Schaefer says the FDA’s warning is an important reminder that medication should not be the only tool for addressing insomnia.

Other therapies include relaxation techniques and creating a better sleep environment.

