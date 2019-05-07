FCC Urged to Take Action Against Robocalls

Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill announced Tuesday he joined a coalition of 42 attorney generals calling on the Federal Communication Commission to take further action to combat the growing proliferation of illegal robocalls and caller ID spoofing.

The coalition urged the FCC to adopt its proposed rules on enforcement against caller ID spoofing of calls to the United States originating from overseas, while also addressing spoofing in text messaging and alternative voice services

These provisions are included in the FCC appropriations authorization bill also known as the RAY BAUM’S Act of 2018.

The number of spoofed calls and the consumer financial losses tied to these scams have increased by nearly 50 percent in recent years.

According to a release, Americans received almost 18 billion scam robocalls in 2018, and overall, robocalls increased in the U.S. by 57 percent from 2017 to 2018.

The FCC reports that imposter scams have cost consumers $488 million in 2018.

