FCC Funds Rural Internet Access to 26 Indiana Counties

Twenty-six counties including Dubois, Pike, and Spencer Counties will be given nearly $13 million in funding over the next decade. The Federal Communications Commission announced Monday that the funds will provide access to 11,776 unserved rural Indiana homes and businesses.

In May and June, the FCC authorized two waves of funding. Nearly 100,000 homes and businesses will be connected to the internet when the project is complete.

The FCC says it will authorize more funding in the coming months. Providers will begin receiving money from the FCC this month.

The funding is part of the commission’s Connect America initiative, which aims to provide resources for broadband internet access to rural areas that lack high-speed connections.

