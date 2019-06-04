FBI Training Kentucky Law Enforcement

The FBI will be providing training to Kentucky law enforcement officers.

Attorney General Andy Beshear announced the training partnership between his office and the FBI to help pinpoint and link violent criminals in the state.

In July, the state’s Cold Case Unit will host two intensive training sessions for detectives, homicide and sex crime investigators, and cold case and missing persons unit members.

The training will focus on the national Violent Criminal Apprehension Program (ViCAP), which maintains the largest investigative repository of major violent crime cases in the U.S.

ViCAP collects and analyzes information about homicides, sexual assaults, missing persons and other violent crimes involving unidentified human remains.

“ViCAP gives our law enforcement officers the resource they need to find a ‘needle in a haystack’ by using analysts and algorithms to locate and link violent criminals,” said Beshear. “Predators don’t care about city, county or state lines when they commit crimes and through this training, more officers will have the ability to connect crime, no matter where it occurs.”

In September 2018, information from the ViCAP team was sent to the Kentucky State Police. The information led to the indictment of Samuel Little for the 1981 murder of Warren County resident Linda Sue Boards.

