FBI Investigating Bevin’s Controversial Pardons

The FBI is looking into controversial pardons made by former Kentucky Governor Matt Bevin. In his last official acts, Bevin issued more than 400 pardons and commutations.

The majority went to low-level drug offenders, but some went to convicted murderers and rapists.

Micah Schoettle was among the offenders pardoned. Schoettle has served less than two years for raping a 9-year-old child. He is currently serving a 23-year sentence.

According to CBS News, Bevin defended his pardon of Schoettle by claiming there was no physical evidence.

He also spared the life of Leif Halvorsen who was convicted in 1983 for the deaths of Joe Norman, Joe Durrum, and Jacqueline Greene. Bevin commuted Halvorsen’s sentence to life in prison with the possibility of parole.

He also pardoned Patrick Brian Baker, who was convicted of homicide and other crimes in a fatal 2014 home break-in in Knox County.

Baker’s family raised $21,500 at a political fundraiser last year for Bevin’s campaign. Baker’s brother and sister-in-law also gave $4,000 to Bevin on the day of the fundraiser, according to CBS News.

