FBI Arrests Muncie Mayor Monday Morning

An Indiana mayor has been arrested by federal agents. Muncie, Indiana Mayor Dennis Tyler was arrested Monday morning by the FBI at his home.

According to a statement from the FBI, an arrest warrant was executed and Tyler is currently in custody.

In previous reports, Tyler and members of the Muncie city government were subjects of a federal corruption probe since 2016.

Tyler announced that he wasn’t seeking re-election. FBI referred all questions behind the arrest to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

This a developing story, stay with 44News on-air and online for more formation.

