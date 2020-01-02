Faulty Fire Hydrants Cause Concern in Community

After Warrick County firefighters struggled to extinguish a blazing house fire due to fire hydrant issues, neighbors in Chandler are demanding answers.

The fire itself isn’t what neighbors along Oak Street are worried about.

Ohio Township first responders arrived on the scene, only to find that the hydrants they tried needed to hook up to wouldn’t work.

Days after a New Year’s Eve fire gutted a recently sold home, Chandler crews came by for a closer look at problematic fire hydrants.

Not one, but two hydrants are just feet away from the now-charred remains of the Chandler, Indiana home.

Ohio Township volunteer firefighters say that one hydrant they attempted to access was sealed shut with age, preventing them from opening it at all.

“There was a hydrant right in front of the house. And we tried to open up that hydrant and it was rusted shut,” Ohio Township Fire Captain David Shipley told 44News.

Shipley spoke of the second hydrant crews attempted to utilize, saying, “We did move to a secondary hydrant, and we laid hose from that hydrant, and we were able to open the hydrant. However, the water pulled from that hydrant couldn’t produce virtually any pressure. You can just stand on your hose and shut that hydrant down.”

First responders had to wait for teams to race across Warrick County.

“Yankeetown, and Boonville, and Newburgh helped with bringing in additional water and shuttling water from an area where they could go refill up and bring it back to us,” Capt. Shipley said.

Those living around the home think the lack of water nearby made a bad situation worse.

“A lot more of the house, if not all the house could’ve been saved, as far as I understand, if the fire hydrants we pay for would’ve been working,” one local resident told us.

“We pay a fee every single month – and it’s on the bottom of our water bill – to keep those things in service and in good working order,” he added.

44News reached out to local Chandler officials to talk about the hydrants, but no one was in the office – or returned our calls.

Maintenance workers declined to speak about the hydrants or the work that they were doing.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

