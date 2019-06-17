Father’s Day Turns Tragic for One Shelbyville Family

It was a terrible ending to Father’s Day for one Shelbyville family as their vehicle was swept a few 100 yards down Plum Creek.

Around 2 PM Monday morning, Kentucky State Police responded to a swift water rescue in Spencer County. Four people were in the car, including a mother, father and two children.

The mother and two children were all safely rescued but the father did not make it.

“Two adults and two children were in the water,” said Sheriff Scott Herndon. “We responded to the scene and were able to locate the mother fairly quickly. Shortly thereafter, we were able to locate a male child alongside one side of the creek.”

Sheriff Herndon says they will try to recover the vehicle once the water recedes.

