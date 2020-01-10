Father Wanted in Infant’s Death Taken Into EPD Custody

Following a large manhunt, the father of the four-month-old baby who died due to blunt trauma according to autopsy results has been taken into custody.

Jacob Wesley Bengert was taken into police custody on Friday, around 2 p.m. near Fares Ave. and Maxwell Ave. in Evansville.

Bengert reportedly approached an individual asking them for a ride. The individual recognized him and immediately called police, according to a statement released by EPD.

Shortly after the call was made, EPD officers caught up with Bengert near train tracks in the Fares and Maxwell area.

A murder warrant was issued earlier Friday morning in connection with the death of the infant.

