Father Identified as Slain Victim in Deadly Memorial Day Shooting

A Memorial Day party went wrong after one man was shot and killed.

Evansville Police say a father and aspiring musician 30-year-old Larry Wayne Meriwether was gun down inside a home located at 104 West Oregon Street in Evansville around 1:45 in the morning Tuesday.

The victim was found on the ground inside the home, with a single gunshot wound to the chest.

Meriwether was armed with a registered handgun.

Evansville Police are currently searching for a suspect. Anyone with any information is asked to call 911.

