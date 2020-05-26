44News This MorningEvansvilleIndiana
Father Identified as Slain Victim in Deadly Memorial Day Shooting
A Memorial Day party went wrong after one man was shot and killed.
Evansville Police say a father and aspiring musician 30-year-old Larry Wayne Meriwether was gun down inside a home located at 104 West Oregon Street in Evansville around 1:45 in the morning Tuesday.
The victim was found on the ground inside the home, with a single gunshot wound to the chest.
Meriwether was armed with a registered handgun.
Evansville Police are currently searching for a suspect. Anyone with any information is asked to call 911.