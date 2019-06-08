Father of Evansville Mayor Passes Away

The father of Evansville Mayor Lloyd Winnecke passed away Friday at Heritage Center.

Ralph Albert Winnecke was 89 years old when he died from complications related to diabetes.

Ralph was the son of Julius and Wilhelmina (Belo) Winnecke, the children of German immigrants. Ralph was a proud West Sider who loved golf, the Cubs and fried bologna sandwiches.

He married Shirley Ann Fink and cherished 55 years of marriage until her death in 2015. The couple also shared a Feb. 10 birthday, with Ralph often saying Shirley was the smartest person he ever met.

To the end, Ralph is described as retaining his characteristic warmth and sense of humor.

A 1948 graduate of Reitz High School, Ralph entered the Air Force in 1951 and traveled to Morocco during the Korean War where he served as a security officer with his trusty German shepherd Dido.

He returned to Evansville in 1955 and began a long and happy career at Mead Johnson & Co. He worked in the labs testing drugs under development and rising to help lead the animal testing division.

Ralph is survived by his three children, Lloyd Winnecke, Joycelyn Winnecke and Lisa Winnecke; brother Robert Winnecke; three grandchildren, a great-grandson, and several nieces and nephews.

Visitation is scheduled for Monday from 3 until 7 PM at Pierre Funeral Home with service at 11 AM Tuesday at First Presbyterian Church with visitation preceding at 10 AM.

Services will follow by interment at Park Lawn Cemetery.

To read the full obituary, CLICK HERE.

