Father Claims Son Was Choked at a Hopkins County High School, Student Suspended

One father shared a post on social media that has gained attention from dozens of parents in the district and beyond. That post said his son was choked at Madisonville North Hopkins High School Friday.

Tonight, Two different stories about a fight between two high school students. One student has been suspended for the incident, but the father is calling for more action from the school board.

The Facebook post by David Perkins alleges his son was choked by another student at Madisonville North Hopkins high school. Now dozens of parents are expressing their concerns on school bullying.

“I was irate, because they told me that they were going to just suspend this boy for a couple of days for choking my son out completely. I mean he was completely unconscious,” says David Perkins.

“Other than the student that first told that to his father we’ve not had anybody tell us that information, or be able to back that information up,” says Madisonville Police Department Public Information Officer Major Andy Rush.

Madisonville North’s School Resource Officer investigated the incident, and police say it started with one student allegedly throwing a small object at a second student.

“He got up out of his seat. He grabbed the first student around the neck area and threw him on the ground and got kind just away from him and kinds of held him there for a few seconds. And all of a sudden both students decided to break it up,”says Major Rush.

Police say a teacher heard the commotion and asked students what was going on, but didn’t receive any response. The student allegedly reported the incident to a teacher three to four class periods later.

“Since the school did take action and suspended, we didn’t feel there was any need to pursue any further criminal charges on either students that were involved,” says Rush.

“Two day suspension? That’s a vacation to the child.

“This county seems to be perpetuating bullies. My son went to Henderson County had one incident up there they dealt with it, there were no more incidents. It was over. He’s dealt with it since he’s moved back down here,” says Perkins.

The student says he’s dealt with this type of issue before and a suspension doesn’t help.

“No, usually they just come back and they just start to start it up again, and it just repeats,” says student Brandon Perkins.

“That child should have been expelled over choking a student out. I mean that’s above and beyond,” says Perkins.

I reached out to the Hopkins County School Board who declined to comment on an open investigation.

