Father Charged in Infant’s Death Accepts Charge Bargain

A Gibson County father who was set to go to trial Monday for the death of his three-month-old son has taken a charge bargain. 44News has been following these developments since May 2018 when the story first broke.

Boes pleaded guilty to domestic battery resulting in death which is a level 2 felony and carries a recommended sentence of 17 and a half years in prison.

He was originally charged with aggravated battery resulting in death and neglect of a dependent resulting in death, both of which were dropped as part of the bargain.

Boes rejected a plea deal from the prosecutor last week standing by his original claim that he did not kill his three-month-old son, Parker.

Baby Parker’s mother Jaimie spoke exclusively with 44News and says she’s relieved the case won’t go to trial but doesn’t think Boes is getting what he deserves.

Boes is set to be sentenced at 10 a.m. on July 3rd in Gibson County Superior Court.

