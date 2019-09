An Evansville father is in jail after a one-month-old baby is brought to the E.R. with multiple bruises and fractures.

Veldon Huck, 21, is facing battery and neglect charges.

A police report shows the baby had four separate fractures that appeared to be older and in the process of healing.

Police say there were also several bruises on the baby’s body.

Huck is being held at the Vanderburgh County Jail.

