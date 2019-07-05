Father Accused of Driving Drunk With Three Kids in Car

An Evansville father accused of driving drunk with his three kids in the car is behind bars.

Officers pulled over Berardo Davila for making an unsafe lane change.

Further investigation determined Davila was impaired and under the influence of alcohol but he refused a chemical test.

Officers say a five, 10, and 11-year-old were in the car with Davila.

He was arrested and taken to the Vanderburgh County Jail where he is currently being held without bond.

All three children were released to their mother.

