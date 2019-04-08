Fatal Train Accident in Slaughters, KY Reminds Community of Train Dangers and Safety

An elderly couple is dead after a train collides with their vehicle in Slaughters, Kentucky. Home owners are reminding people of the dangers they face every day.

James and Carolyn King were hit by a train and killed on Kentucky State Road 138 yesterday, and the Webster County Sheriff’s office says the train arms were down.

Today, the sound of train horns blaring through the Slaughters’ community is sending a warning of safety. Debris and tire indents mark where the couple’s car ended up after it was hit by a train on Kentucky SR 138.

“The community was all out. Everybody was looking and wondering what happened,” says Glenn Papinau who lives several hundred feet from the railroad crossing.

Slaughters is a small town with train tracks running through the community. Homeowners were the first people on the scene.

“My granddaughter had just left, and I got a phone call and she said, “Nana somebodies been hit.”

“I go down, and she is at the tracks and she seen the train hit the car,” says Slaughters resident Patricia Taylor.

“We checked for pulses. We reached in and they were gone.”

Those who live just blocks away say the trains have been frequently blowing their horns today. This isn’t the only train accident in Kentucky recently.

“They had a derailment one year, and then another year somebody got hit. I think that was before the railings were down, but they do fly through here,” says Taylor.

Neighbors say they understand how a driver can be confused at the double railroad crossing.

“If the arms were activated he wouldn’t look for no other train because he sees one there,” says Papinau.

Officials urge extreme caution when near a rail road. Drivers must stop at a railroad crossing when a device warns of an approaching train.

“We have got to have the trains to carry things, and also there are lights that go one and off. Even if there wasn’t no railing, there are lights. And they need to no matter if there are lights or not they need to stop and look both ways,” says Taylor.

According to AAA the operator of any bus, or car used for transporting children must stop not less than 10 feet nor more than 30 feet from the nearest track

before crossing any railroad, except where crossing is protected by gates or a flagman is employed.

