Fatal Collision in Ohio County

In Ohio County, Kentucky State Police say one person is dead and several others are injured after a fatal collision Friday afternoon.

Kentucky State Police say I-165 was shut down at the 52-mile marker because of the wreck, which involved a semi and pick-up truck.

The victim in that deadly crash has been identified as 10-year-old Isaac Sterett from Owensboro.

KSP says both vehicles were traveling south-bound when the driver of the pick-up truck, 45-year-old William Sterett III of Owensboro, ran into the back of the semi for unknown reasons.

The semi driver, 36-year-old Roberto Ignacio Mejia-Enriquez of Villa De Ayala, Mexico was not injured in the collision.

Officials say William Sterett was taken to an area hospital for a broken arm.

Three other minors in the pick-up truck were injured and taken to the hospital.

One minor was later flown to Norton Hospital in Louisville listed in serious condition.

KSP says the southbound lanes of I-165 were closed for more than 6 hours.

The investigation is ongoing at this time.

Comments

comments