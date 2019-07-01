Fatal Collision in Muhlenberg County Claims Life of Greenville Woman

A collision in Muhlenberg County claims the life of one person. The incident happened on Monday at 10:23 a.m. near Davis Circle on U.S. 431 in South Carrollton.

According to the preliminary investigation, Karen Leach, 53 of Greenville was traveling northbound on U.S. 431 when another vehicle traveling southbound on U.S. 431 entered the northbound lane, striking Leach head-on.

Leach was pronounced dead at the scene by the Muhlenberg Co. Coroner’s Office.

Her passenger, Linda Embry, 79 of Greenville was flown PHI Air Medical to Vanderbilt University Medical Center, where she is in critical condition.

The investigation is ongoing.

