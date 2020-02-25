Farming Vehicle Downs Power Line, Closes Road on KY 69

Around 2:00 a.m., a power line was knocked down by a farming vehicle on KY 69 between mile markers 9 and 10 in Ohio County, near Centertown, closing the road in both directions.

According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC), Kenergy is currently addressing the issue.

Initially, the road closure was estimated to last 3-4 hours.

An updated closure estimation was provided by KYTC, who say that the duration of this closure has been extended for an additional 3-4 hours, meaning that as of now, the closure should end any time between 8 – 9 a.m.

You can view timely traffic advisories for the 11 counties of KYTC Highway District 2 on their Facebook page.

