Farmers Working to Salvage Crop Season

It has been a daunting year for the farming industry. With heavy spring rains and unfavorable planting conditions, some farmers in Vanderburgh County, are feeling the pain.

“Traumatic, it’s a very dramatic, traumatic situation,” said Vanderburgh County Farmer Mike Thomas.

Thomas has been farming Vanderburgh County for half a century. He says the stressors of farming have increased every year.

“It’s not a lovely time right now, because it’s so expensive to farm,” said Thomas.

According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention – rates of suicide were highest in the farming, fishing, and forestry occupational group.

Thomas says he believes farmers are experiencing not just the bad weather – but also some bad economic news as well.

“Next week, tariffs with Mexico, because of migrants. Who would have thought that migrants, migration of people from another country in 2019, would cause people to lose their jobs, here now,” said Thomas.

Officials want those struggling to know there are many resources. Andrew Smith with Vanderburgh County Purdue Extension says there is help for struggling farmers.

“On the Purdue website, there is a lot of great information about what the options are for producers at this point in time,” Smith said.

Smith says there are three options farmers can look at. including replanting or switching over to an entire soybean crop.

He says with weather causing many problems for farmers, there is always a last resort option.

“There is an option to just say you’re not going to plant, and we’re gonna claim our insurance coverage at this point in time because it’s getting so late in the year, but it’s going to vary in a farm to farm situation,” Smith said.

Low prices, tariffs and prolonged agricultural recession have begun taking a toll at areas across the Tri State. The farm crisis of the 1980’s pushed a long trend of farmers leaving their land and consolidating farms. The impact hit Vanderburgh County particularity hard.

Thomas says there’s only one answer to solve the problem.

“So what’s the answer? Maybe next year will be better,” he said.

Normally 90 percent of the corn would already be planted right now, but at last check just 31 percent was in the ground.

