Farmers Market Postponed Due to COVID-19 Outbreak

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak, the Newburgh Farmers Market has been postponed until July 4, officials said Friday.

The board of directors said the decision was made based on two main factors:

Even though farmers markets are considered essential business, the Newburgh Farmers Market draws a crowd larger than what is allowed under the re-opening stages set out by the governor’s plan to get Indiana back on track. Our #1 priority is the safety of our customers and vendors when they’re at the market. After reviewing and discussing the new rules and recommendations put out by the Indiana State Department of Health and the Warrick County Health Department for farmers market in response to COVID-19, it was determined that we do not have the staff or volunteer capacity to enforce all of the new rules and regulations to keep everyone safe.

