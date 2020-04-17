Farmers Impacted by COVID-19 Pandemic to Receive Funds

U.S. Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue announced Friday plans to award funds to farmers impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to a statement, dairy farmers will be awarded $2.9 billion of the $16 billion in direct payments to various commodities, and the government will buy $3 billion in produce, dairy, and meat, including $100 million in dairy products per month, for food assistance programs.

In response to the announcement, the Edge Dairy Farmer Cooperative and the Dairy Business Association released the following statement:

As the pandemic continues to wreak havoc on our economy, millions of Americans cannot afford food, many for the first time in their lives, and our farmers who produce this food are struggling to survive financially. This federal assistance will be a bridge for both. The dedication of our farmers to the well-being of America has never been more evident as our nation combats COVID-19. Day in and day out, they are tirelessly stepping up so that families have safe, wholesome and affordable food. We thank the USDA for supporting us in this critical mission

