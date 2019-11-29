Fantasy of Lights Shines

The lights are shining bright in Evansville as Thanksgiving gives way to the Christmas season.

There’s a lot to enjoy this year, especially at Garvin Park with the annual Ritzy’s Fantasy of Lights kicking off earlier today.

The park has been filled with dreams that glow as it becomes a festival of fantasy.

“We like to call it the magical mile of holiday lights. Everybody involved with Ritzy’s Fantasy of Lights feels the same excitement, the same joy, the same community spirit every single year,” explained event organizer Pam Kirk.

For 26 years, Pam has been lighting the night with dazzling brilliance from Thanksgiving to New Year’s Day.

She has seen the Fantasy of Lights spectacle grow by leaps and bounds since its inception, and it’s seen a few changes in that time.

“Our archway that welcomes everybody into Ritzy’s Fantasy of Lights has a fun new animation this year, and it’s also got LED lights. So, as people come in and see our volunteers at the ticket booth, they’ll notice that those arches are dancing around for them,” she added.

This year features more than 60 glimmering light displays along the one mile loop.

“We also have a brand new penguin couple sponsored by Mesker Park Zoo in honor of their coming attraction: their penguin exhibit that they’re going to be bringing into the community soon.” Kirk said.

And on certain days in December, the celebration will even play host to a very special guest.

“People will be able to take a ride with Santa in the Polar Bear Express. Santa will be reading a special story to the kiddos and it’s going to be a really special way to enjoy the lights,” she added.

The tireless work of volunteers helps make the magic a reality.

“To have a lot of people come out and volunteer, put some hours in, it really means a lot. It really does mean a lot to everybody,” said volunteer supervisor Rhonda Trail.

And their efforts–and the proceeds from Ritzy’s Fantasy of Lights–all go to a good cause.

“Easterseals Rehabilitation Center serves about 5,000 kids and adults who are living with various kinds of disabilities here in the community. Physical, occupational and speech therapy, audiology, psychology services,” Pam Kirk listed.

But at its core, the Fantasy of Lights remains a simple–and timeless–way to let the joy of the season shine.

“I like spending time with my friends and family!” exclaimed Laina Vollman, who drove through with her loved ones.

The event will run through January 1st and tickets begin at $7 dollars per vehicle.

A full breakdown of the prices and schedule can be found here.

