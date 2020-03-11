Fans Not Allowed at NCAA Tournament

Fans will not be allowed to attend the NCCA Tournament, NCAA President Mark Emmert announced on Twitter Wednesday.

NCAA President Mark Emmert statement on limiting attendance at NCAA events: https://t.co/GrPbmZx5N6 pic.twitter.com/PFFh9htixR — Inside the NCAA (@InsidetheNCAA) March 11, 2020

Earlier Wednesday, the NCAA’s COVID-19 Advisory panel also released the following recommendation:

The NCAA COVID-19 Advisory Panel recognizes the fluidity of COVID-19 and its impact on hosting events in a public space. COVID-19 is spreading rapidly in the United States, and behavioral risk mitigation strategies are the best option for slowing the spread of this disease. This is especially important because mildly symptomatic individuals can transmit COVID-19. Given these considerations, coupled with a more unfavorable outcome of COVID-19 in older adults – especially those with underlying chronic medical conditions – we recommend against sporting events open to the public. We do believe sport events can take place with only essential personnel and limited family attendance, and this protects the players, employees, and fans.

NCAA Men’s and Women’s Basketball Tournaments are scheduled to begin next week.

