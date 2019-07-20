Fans of Food Attend Burger Brawl

Local restaurants are heating up the grill as they compete for the best food in town.

Several eateries came together at Bosse Field for the first Burger Brawl and Taco Takedown. The event was a chance for some friendly competition for the best burgers and tacos in the tri-state.

People who attended the event say it was all about trying new foods.

“It should be a surprise, I’m here to try the food so I hope everything tastes alright,” said Billy Martinez from Fairfield, IL. “I heard about it from friends and family. They saw the event online and figured It’d be a good time, so we came on out.”

A portion of every ticket sale will be given to Aurora, who helps people fine safe and affordable housing.

