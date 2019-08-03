Family Wants to See Change on Area Plan Commision

“It’s very important I think for all governing bodies to have a level of respect for constituents that come forward,” Vanderburgh County resident Tori Langton says.

Langton and her family have owned and lived on this property of more than 160 acres in rural Vanderburgh County for nearly 100 years.

They’ve seen many canges in that time-including the addition of new houses, but something changed last fall.

“Three of the four houses that sit on the property were downsized to basically one acre lots, mind you they have been that way since 1992, but we were not aware they were in violation until late 2018,” she said.

Now the family is concerned that their voices aren’t being heard after attending recent Advisory Plan Commission meetings. But even more disturbing for Langton was the way she felt she was treated.

“After the meeting there were people who met us in the parking lot and they were complete strangers and they apologized on behalf of the Area Plan Commission, despite the fact they had no reason too, but they as general onlookers were concerned about the way that some of the speakers and people were treated,” Langton said. “That itself tells you there is a problem.”

Langton says she wishes a more streamlined process would come to the Area Planning Commission, which consists of a 13 member board appointed almost entirely by the mayor or by statue.

The plan commission is co-funded by the city and county, and all requests for zoning changes must be heard at the APC first.

A final decision ultimately comes down to the Evansville City Council or Vanderburgh County Commissioners.

“People are just coming to speak their opinion and I think at the end of the day it doesn’t matter if you agree or disagree, I think the most important thing is people speaking their mind,” Langton said. “I don’t mind if people disagree with me, but I do mind when they say rude comments in response to what I or others have said.”

