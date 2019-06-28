Family Speaks Out After Loved Ones Die in Car Crash

An accident that happened at the intersection of State Road 58 and County Road 425 East near Odom has left hearts shattered.

Officials say the crash happened after Matthew Grimes ran a stop sign and pulled out in front of an oncoming pickup truck.

“Both vehicles ended up over in the Southwest corner of the field. They took out a utility pole,” says Daviess County Chief Deputy, Steve Sturgis.

Grimes was coming back from picking up his daughter who lives in South Carolina. His 25-year-old girlfriend, Jessica Krohn, his 5-year-old daughter, Maddalynn Grimes, and Jessica Krohn’s 7-year-old Goddaughter, Isabella Pfingston were all in the car. All four of them passed away.

Little Maddalynn and Isabella were best friends. They were looking forward to spending their summer together. Isabella’s parents say they never thought a joyful trip would have ended with the four of them dead.

“[I] kept asking, ‘are you sure it’s her?’ and he said ‘yes. She’s not here,” says Isabella’s mom, Shannon Crow, as tears ran down her face. “I said are you sure she’s not?”

“Half of me is missing. I need my little princess,” says Marco Kleeman, Isabella’s stepfather.

Even Isabella’s parents did not get to say goodbye to their precious daughter, they are just glad she passed away quickly.

“She passed away when it happened, as soon as it happened they believe,” she didn’t suffer says Crow. “I’m very thankful she didn’t have to suffer.”

41-year-old Rodney Page was behind the wheel of the pickup truck. He is recovering from a head injury but is expected to survive.

“I just want the other driver to know it’s not his fault and please, please, please don’t carry that barrier on your shoulder for the rest of your life,” says Crow.

If you would like to help the families pay for funeral expenses during this heartbreaking time, they are accepting donations.

To donate to little Isabella’s family click here. To donate to Jessica Krohn’s family click here.

