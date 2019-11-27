Family Speaks Out Following Child Assault

A heartbroken family speaks out through tears after the brutal beating of their child.

The teen was attacked this week in Gibson County.

Shon Crowder’s family says he was walking down the streets of Owensville when he was attacked, leaving him with a broken jaw, and suspects still on the loose.

“Instead of planning on what we’re eating for Thanksgiving tomorrow, we’re planning what he can eat through a straw. And it’s just not ok,” said Shon’s stepmother Amber Smith.

A pack of frozen vegetables and Jay–his small toy dog–are the constant companions for Shon.

A child with special needs, now having to talk through text to his family after a brutal beating put him in the hospital and left him with his jaw wired shut.

“This says–‘it don’t matter if u special or not this is not right.’ You’re exactly right,” Amber said to Shon after reading his thoughts off his father’s cellphone.

Shon’s family says he was walking along Brummitt Street near the Stop N Go Sunday–when he was stopped.

“Just out of nowhere something has happened, and now it’s changed his life,” Amber added.

Shon told his family a group of teenagers pulled up in an SUV, and the driver asked him if he had a problem, and called him names before punching him in the face.

“He needed a facial reconstruction doctor to fix his jaw. The surgery that usually takes about an hour-hour and a half in this case took three hours,” explained his father Jason Crowder.

His parents are worried not only about the long term effects–

“It’s a possibility that he’ll never have feeling in his mouth again. It’s a possibility he’ll never be able to blow a kiss or smile, or things that every person deserves to be able to do, you know?” Amber asked.

–but the fact that those Shon has identified to police as the perpetrators are still on the street.

“There’s been several instances of things occurring with these children, and nothing has been done about it,” Amber said.

That leaves the family with lingering questions as to why.

We reached out to Owensville police and the Gibson County Sheriff’s Office heading up the investigation.

They were unavailable for comment.

In the meantime, Shon is continuing to recover, but is still haunted by nightmares of what happened.

“These children proceeded to go to school the following day, which was Monday, laughing about it. Bragging about it to their friends. So it’s, it’s just heartless,” Amber said.

The family has set up a fundraiser to help with medical expenses.

