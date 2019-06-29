Family Speaks After Evansville Woman Killed in Colorado

For the children of Amy Kirsch, this day was something they never expected to live through.

“She was everybody’s best friend, she could make a group of strangers become best friends overnight,” Amy’s daughter, Samantha Kirsch said. “It’s weird because this week we have just been surrounded by family and it’s like life goes on and we’re not sure if we are ready for it or not, and we just have to push through day by day and see what happens.”

Amy Kirsch was on vacation with her husband and three children when she was unexpectedly thrown from the raft on the San Juan River.

Her children are still in shock-but they are remembering their mom as someone who was the life of the party.

“It’s really something all three of us get from her is we come home or have a party or something, all these people are coming over and were talking constantly, mingling, so we learned a lot of social skills from her,” daughter Victoria Kirsch said. “Even just how to interact at parties and with people, it was something just amazing we can do and carry on her legacy by being around so many people and being able to interact and touch so many lives.”

Kirsch was a long-time resident of Evansville. She graduated from F.J. Reitz High School in 1994 and the University of Southern Indiana in 1997.

She worked as Lead Educational Coordinator for the Respiratory Therapy Department at Deaconess Hospital.

Kirsch’s youngest son, Nicholas says he wouldn’t be the man he is today without his mom. He says he’s thankful for the community’s support.

“Our family really needs that, knowing people are there for us, knowing that people will do anything for us, that’s what family is for, we have a big family, we’re all so close its sad something like this brings our family closer,” Nicholas said.

The family, still grieving and still in pain, wants a simple reminder.

“Tell your mom every night, and every morning, before you go to bed that you love her, because you don’t know how much longer you have with her,” Nicholas said.

Investigators have ruled Kirsch’s death an accident. Her funeral is set for Monday morning in Evansville.

Kirsch’s full obituary is available here.

