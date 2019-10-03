Family Seeks Answers in Firefighter’s Death

The family of Evansville firefighter Robert Doerr is speaking out about their continuing effort to seek Justice.

Authorities ruled Doerr’s death a homicide, but no arrests have been made.

“It’s hard. We take it day-by-day. Some days are good, some days are bad,” says Lindsey Doerr, Robert Doerr’s daughter. “I have days where I do nothing but cry. And then I have days where I feel guilty for being happy and enjoying the day.”

For Linsdey Doerr, the last seven months have been anything but easy.

“You have this hole that’s not filled. And it never will be,” says Doerr.

Left with so many questions about her father’s death, she says her family is still waiting for answers.

“Every day we’re on edge on whether something is going to happen or whether we’re going to hear news of ‘oh they made an arrest’ or ‘oh they found it-they found the person. And you just kind of live life on edge,” says Doerr. “Closure. That’s what we need. And I think once we get closure we can start the healing process and then it becomes real.”

Robert Doerr was killed outside his home earlier this year.

Police have yet to make an arrest.

“Anger knowing that whoever did this is still on the streets,” says Doerr.

She says she takes each day at a time.

“I still really haven’t grieved. I try not too,” says Doerr. “I try to stay in good spirits for my daughter because she has a really hard time with it sometimes.”

But the pain of losing her father Robbie still weighs heavy on her mind and heart.

“I love him and I miss him,” says Doerr. “I’m sorry I wasn’t there that night because I feel like I should have- then maybe this wouldn’t have happened.”

Doerr says family and friends of Robert will continue to see Justice.

“I want him to know I love him and I’m here and I’m fighting for him,” says Doerr. “I’m doing everything I can.”

Anyone with information about the death of Robert Doerr is asked to contact police.

