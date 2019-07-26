Family Recognizes American Disabilities Act Anniversary

It’s a day recognized by people across the country.

Nearly three decades ago, President George H.W. bush signed the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990 into law.

That act prohibits discrimination against people with disabilities in employment, transportation, and other services.

For Brenda and Clarke Johnson, they know firsthand the impact this act has on families across the country.

They are the sole caregivers of Brenda’s older sister Janice.

“Did you go to school today? And she’ll say yes and we’ll have her tell us what she did at school. We want her to communicate back and forth with us,” says Brenda Johnson, caregiver.

Janice was born mentally disabled, but that hasn’t stopped her. She loves to sing, dance, and take walks.

“But to allow them to feel responsible,” says Johnson. “To feel that they are somebody too.”

According to the U.S. Census, millions of people across the country are disabled.

For the Johnsons, the legislation means more than most.

“It allowed different ones like her to work and feel useful. Don’t feel like you’re just sitting around doing nothing,” says Johnson.

And on the anniversary of the act, Johnson says it’s a reminder that anything is possible for Janice and many others.

“We’re just happy that President Bush signed that bill because it opened up opportunities for people with disabilities,” says Johnson.

This past May, Brenda and Clarke received the Southwest Indiana Caregiver of the Year Award for their dedication to caregiving.

