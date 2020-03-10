Family Offers $10K Reward for Whereabouts of Donna Hatfield

The family of a missing 72-year-old Boonville woman is offering a $10,000 reward for information on her whereabouts. Its nearly been a year since Donna Hatfield went missing in June 2019.

“My mom deserves respect and dignity and I think about that all the time,” says Shannon Martin.

Martin reported her mother missing at the end of August. At the time, Hatfield was living with her son Thomas Rainey. According to Martin, Rainey never reported the disappearance of their mother to the police.

“My brother told me that my mom had died only for me to find out that she was not in a hospital and she had not died,” says Martin.

44News reporter Joylyn Bukovac was with Martin as she visited her bother to discuss the reward money and their mother’s whereabouts. Rainey refused to appear on camera but he spoke with his sister openly about their mother’s disappearance.

“She’s very frustrated with the situation. Okay? The rendition going on me trying to get stuff done. She’s a little confused. Okay? You know it’s not as BAD as what you’re making it out to be,” says Rainey.

Martin and the rest of her family are at their wit’s end; they’re hoping the reward money will help bring Hatfield back home and hold the person responsible for her disappearance accountable.

Investigators tell 44News they are working to get equipment for a more effective search.

This is an open missing person case with an active Silver Alert.

Stay with 44News on-air and online for updates.

Comments

comments