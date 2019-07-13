Family Mourns the Loss of Toddler Left in Hot Car

The family of Oliver Dill is remembering the toddler, who died in a hot car this week on USI’s campus.

An obituary for three-year-old Oliver says he loved playing with his brother and cousin.

He was known by his family and friends as Ollie and enjoyed reading, playing in the sandbox, and water tables.

Oliver was known as a practical joker and had a love of animals.

According to the Vanderburgh County Sheriff, Oliver died July 9th after his father, Professor Andrew Dill, forgot to drop him off at USI’s Children’s Learning Center.

Sheriff Dave Wedding says no charges will be filed against the father, calling the incident a tragic accident.

Funeral Services will be held for Oliver at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, July 17, 2019, at Alexander East Chapel in Evansville. Oliver will then be laid to rest in Alexander Memorial Park.

A viewing for friends and family will be held Tuesday from 3:00 to 7:00 p.m. and Wednesday from 10:00 a.m. until the service at the funeral home.

The family is asking that any memorial contributions be made to the USI Children’s Learning Center in Oliver’s name.

