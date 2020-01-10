Family Matters: Tips for Keeping Your New Year Resolution to Get Fit

We may have a warm front now, but colder weather is on its way, so Meghan from the YMCA dropped by to talk about changing up your routine in colder winter weather.

A common New Year’s resolution is to get fit or exercise more…but you say that people can be successful with that resolution is they just try a few changes.

Trying something new that challenges you can help your body break out of its normal routine. Sometimes your body can get used to the same exercise routine and then you can plateau because you’ve developed so much muscle memory. Trying some new like a group exercise class or a race helps establish a different routine, meet new people, and helps hold you accountable to your goal while challenging your body to move in different ways and activate muscles that you might not normally use.



It’s so cold, and sometimes wet, that the weather can be an excuse to not meet your goals for the day…but the YMCA has a lot of indoor athletic events to keep you on the right path.

The YMCA has an Indoor Triathlon & Duathlon coming up on January 26th. Since a triathlon combines running, swimming, and cycling, it’s a great challenge for people that may be used to just doing one of those elements consistently. It will definitely challenge your body differently than your normal routine. It’s a time-based event so you are running, swimming, and cycling for 15 minute interval versus finishing a certain distance.

The Y also has a virtual 5K called the Feeling Frosty 5K that is going on now. Since it’s a virtual 5K, you hold yourself accountable for running or walking the distance at your convenience. Simply run or walk 3.1 miles any time between now and February 29, 2020. It’s a great opportunity for small groups, friends, or families to do it together.

It’s cold — and sometimes wet — but don’t let that stop you from reaching your fitness goals!

The YMCA of Southwestern Indiana can help you bust through that plateau — and keep your promises to yourself.

You can sign up for the Indoor Triathlon and the Feeling Frosty 5-N here.

For more information, call 812-401-YMCA

