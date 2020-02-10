Family, Friends to Celebrate Life of Rising Musician, Killed in Knox County

Friends and family are mourning the loss of 18-year-old Evan Twitty, a rising musician who lost his life in a traffic accident late Friday night.

Indiana State Police are still investigating what happened but they say Twitty was pulling onto U.S. 41 just outside Vincennes when he was hit by a semi.

His family is still struggling to process the sudden loss of the teenager they loved. But relying on their faith seems to get them through.

“I think God brings us through. Strong in our faith. Evan was strong in his faith. Knowing where he s at. He’s with God. It’s all good,” says Jamie Twitty, mother of Evan Twitty.

A celebration of life will be held for Twitty on Friday. The event will be held at his former school–South Knox. A GoFundMe has been set up to help with the family’s unexpected expenses.

The family says leftover money will go to South Knox and VU for scholarships and to help animals.

